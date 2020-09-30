Megan Papas has revealed the gender of her first child on air this morning.

Papas acknowledged that in this day and age, she didn't feel quite right announcing the gender, but ultimately decided to reveal it to listeners in the first episode of Megan's Baby Diary.

"It's a boy!" she announced after a drum-roll on air.

Earlier she explained why she felt gender reveals were "pretty weird".

"It is pretty strange in 2020 because Andrew and I have discussed this at home, we've discussed it at work, we've all agreed it is pretty weird to kind of reveal your child's genitals, which is essentially what you're doing."

"Everyone asks 'what are you having?' and 'are you going to find out?'.

"But if you haven't cottoned on, the issue is assigning someone's gender based entirely on their genitals because it doesn't always match up.

"We are two cis-gendered parents, we are open and supportive, and we will accept and love our child whoever they choose to be, whoever they choose to love and whatever they choose to do in life.

"But yes, I will be announcing our child's genitals," Megan joked.

Last month Papas revealed she was pregnant in a moving speech on air, sharing that after struggling with fertility, she and husband Andrew were expecting their first child.

"I often say that you should never ask anyone about whether they're having children, or when, or if they're having another, but unless you have ever been of the other side of these questions you don't really understand why it's a big deal," she said.

"We promised ourselves that if we were ever lucky enough to get pregnant, we would be genuine and honest about our journey. People struggle. Please be kind, and although your questions are sweet and innocent, it can be hugely painful for those on the receiving end.

"With that being said, I would like to share the news that Andrew and I are 17 weeks pregnant with our first child - an absolute surprise while we were waiting to start IVF."

This article originally appeared on ZM and is and is republished here with permission.