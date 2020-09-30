Song Exploder

(Netflix)



Will video kill the podcast star? Find out when the super-popular music podcast Song Exploder makes the jump from your earbuds to your eyeballs tomorrow night on Netflix. Wisely, the streaming giant hasn't tweaked the mix as the series closely follows the winning format of the long-running podcast.

The show features artists like Alicia Keys, R.E.M's frontman Michael Stipe, Grammy-winning Ty Dolla $ign and composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame, all breaking down the musical elements of their biggest hits while revealing the stories behind the songs and mixing in archival footage.

Not just for music geeks, these interviews are a deeply fascinating look as what goes into the making of a hit. Expect this one to rocket up the charts.

Streaming from tomorrow.

The Gentlemen

(Neon)

Advertisement

This was hailed as a return to form for Brit-geezer director Guy Ritchie who spent years squandering the goodwill of his rip-roaring debut Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and its smashing follow-up, the Brad Pitt starring, boxing crime flick Snatch.

Here he returns to the violent, crime-ridden streets of London's seedy underbelly in a double-crossing, multi-faceted caper about a marijuana baron wanting to sell up and get out of the game.

Completely against type, Hugh Grant plays a seedy, sleazy private investigator in The Gentlemen.

Along with big guns that will inevitably start shooting it out during the movie, Ritchie also bought in acting big guns like Matthew McConaughey, Colin

Farrell, and the always terrific Hugh Grant, who drops the bumbling charm in favour of some gangland argy-bargy.

Streaming from Sunday.

Welcome To Cardboard City

(TVNZ OnDemand)

The second season of Matt Heath and Phil Brough's hilariously chaotic, animated kids show Welcome to Cardboard City crashes on to TVNZ OnDemand's kids' channel Heihei on Monday.

Over-the-top and action-packed this explosive-heavy show follows the disaster-prone antics of the Cardboard City Fire Department, which has a knack for making any disaster immeasurably worse in the funniest way possible.

The heroes of local animated series Welcome to Cardboard City. Season 2 is screening on TVNZ OnDemand from Monday.

The first season was packed with cameos and this season is no different with people like Anika Moa, Jeremy Wells and even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Each episode is blazing quick, packed with laughs and a great distraction for the kids during the holidays.