Naya Rivera's sister is "showing up" for her nephew.

Nickayla Rivera has spoken out and appealed for "compassion" following claims that she and her late sibling's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, have moved into a new home together, two months after the Glee actress drowned while out boating with her 5-year-old son Josey.

And the 25-year-old model insisted she doesn't care about "the way things look" as she's just trying to do her best for her family amid such an "agonising" time.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself.

"Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonising moment we all endure.

"What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same."

Nickayla previously spoke of her "unbreakable" bond with her sister following the 33-year-old star's tragic accidental death.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sister,⁣ ⁣There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.

"I've never known a life without you in it and still can't imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.

"My shmaya, I'll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life."