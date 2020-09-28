Rebel Wilson is truly living her best life right now, loved up on a yacht in Monaco with a multi-millionaire boyfriend and a giant bottle of Grey Goose vodka.
The Aussie actress, 40, shared some intimate snaps of herself and boyfriend Jacob Busch, 29, on Instagram – including a pic of the pair kissing in bed.
LA-based Busch is a member of Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.
Read More
- Rebel Wilson posts bikini snap on Instagram amid health journey - NZ Herald
- Rebel Wilson is in a relationship with millionaire Jacob Busch - NZ Herald
- Rebel Wilson stuns celeb friends with latest photo shoot: 'You look so hot!' - NZ Herald
- Rebel Wilson praises Jacinda Ardern's breakfast on the run - NZ Herald
The two were introduced last year but only started dating when Wilson returned to the US after quarantining in Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco last week.
Since that engagement, it seems they've stayed in the area for a little holiday, peppering both their Instagram accounts with updates from on board a lush yacht off the coast of Monaco.
Wilson showed she's still continuing her much-talked about "year of health" even on holiday, conducting a tongue-in-cheek weightlifting sesh for fans using a giant bottle of Grey Goose vodka:
Elsewhere during the couple's Monaco trip, Wilson showed off a gorgeous Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the opening of an exhibition at Nouveau Musée National Monaco:
Wilson has undertaken a gruelling exercise regimen this year, keeping fans up to date with her fitness journey on social media.
"I'll be honest with you guys – with my 'year of health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year," Wilson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post from May. "Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant setbacks – but I'm working hard."
In an interview with E! earlier this year, Wilson's trainer Jono Castano explained he had created a specific programme for Wilson covering six days.
Castano said he encourages his clients to work out daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".
His personalised programme for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo. Wilson has one day off a week to rest her body.