Adele has shown off her new look in a series of snaps celebrating the birthday of a celebrity pal.

The British singer took to Instagram to post hilarious photos and videos of her friendship with Nicole Richie, who turned 39 recently.

The usually private artist has sent fans into a frenzy this year with her social media posts, where she has shown off her weight loss. This post is no different, with Adele appearing confident and as sassy as ever.

"Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie, I admire you and love you so much," Adele shared alongside the Instagram post.

Friendship goals. Photo / Adele / Instagram

"You are the epitome of self-preservation, self-love, and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back," she added.

Adele's latest post comes after the last picture she shared sparked accusations of cultural appropriation.

In the photo the singer is wearing tights paired with a bikini top and gold necklace, revealing her toned stomach.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she captioned the picture.

The star has reportedly lost up to 45kg, and she first debuted her slimmed-down appearance at Drake's birthday party last October.

According to The Sun, Adele has taken up reformer Pilates. She reportedly enlisted trainer to the stars Camilla Goodis, who has worked with Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field.

Adele and Nicole Richie. Photo / Adele / Instagram

Adding to her new exercise regime, Adele is also reportedly on the Sirtfood diet.

The eating plan originated in the UK, and was started by nutritionists Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, according to the NY Post.

Marie Claire magazine reports the diet involves eating foods "high in sirtuin activators", which include apples, walnuts, kale, red onion, citrus fruit and strawberries.

The diet involves a two-week plan upping Sirtfood rich foods and drinking green juices, and after that, there is no set eating plan. The general idea is to keep upping your intake of the foods.

Whatever the secret to Adele's new look is, she has always radiated confidence, and fans will be hoping new music isn't too far away.