Cadaver dogs have reportedly picked up the scent of human remains new a Florida lake house owned by Carole Baskin's late husband, Don Lewis.

Lewis, who started an animal sanctuary that would later become Big Cat Rescue Corp - disappeared the day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica in 1998.

Carole Baskin denies having anything to do with his disappearance, despite claims from arch-nemesis Joe Exotic that she fed her husband to tigers.

To this day, Lewis' remains have never been found.

In a new Investigation Discovery special titled Tigers, Lies And Cover Ups, private detectives use cadaver dogs to try to locate Lewis' remains.

In footage, one of the dogs is disturbed by scents she picked up along the waters by Lewis' lake house.

She is seen whimpering and barking before boats being used by the investigative team circle a portion of the lake, Daily Mail reported.

Investigators believed human remains may be at the bottom of a lake close to Lewis' home. Photo / Investigation Discovery

There are allegations that Don Lewis' wife Carole Baskin fed her husband to tigers at their rescue farm in a bid to secure his fortune. Baskin has denied the allegations. Photo / AP

"There's something in that lake, there's something that's causing the dog to continuously alert on the west side of the lake near Don Lewis' house," an investigator states.

During Baskin's appearance on Dancing With The Stars, Lewis' daughters made a heartfelt plea in an ad during a commercial break for information on her late husband's disappearance.

During the commercial, Lewis' family lawyer John Phillips said: "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers, they deserve justice.

"Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?"

Cadaver dogs appear to have picked up the scent of human remains near a Florida lake house belonging to Carole Baskin's missing husband, Don Lewis. Photo / Fox Nation

In August, Lewis' family announced an independent investigation into his disappearance.

Lewis' van was found near the airport after he went missing and he was declared legally dead in 2002.

Baskin was offered a lie detector test in 2011 but she declined to take it.

The case has now been reopened.

"We're going to serve [Baskin] with a lawsuit, but not a lawsuit for damages, it's a lawsuit for equity," Phillips said during a briefing on August 10.

The updates come after the Tiger King documentary about Joseph 'Joe Exotic' Maldonado-Passage, an eccentric former zookeeper.

Joe Exotic had wild theories on Don Lewis' disappearance. Photo / Netflix

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot where he was convicted for trying to hire someone to kill Baskin.

Baskin had tried to shut Exotic down, accusing Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

In retaliation, Exotic raised questions about Baskin's former husband. The documentary extensively covered Exotic's repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers.