Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has confirmed that a second feature-length sequel to the blockbuster TV series is in the works, with filming starting in 2021.

Carter, who played resident butler Charles Carson, says the cast has already been given the screenplay for a sequel, following the success of the first movie last year.

Interviewed by ITV's This Morning, the actor did not reveal any details about the script, other than it is filled with humour.

"If you promise not to tell anyone, I'll let you know that we've seen a script … The script for a second film is there. We've seen it, it's very funny," he said.

Advertisement

The actor spoke to ITV from his home in London. Photo / ITV

"It's got all the same characters in, all the regular characters, and I think the will is - Covid willing - we'll film it next year," he added.

Carter was on the show to talk about the upcoming 10th anniversary of Downton Abbey.

He told the show's hosts that it doesn't feel like 10 years have passed.

"It's amazing. Does it feel like 10 years? It [does] seem like an age ago. And I looked down on my bookshelves and I found this - a bound script of the first edition of the first script of Downton Abbey," he said.

"And I had a little wave of nostalgia and my first scene, it says "Carson the Butler sits in his magnificence"... and my first line was 'Ah, William, any papers yet?'... as the newspapers were being delivered!"