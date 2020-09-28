A 80s symphonic-pop-inspired song is helping voters get informed about MMP before the big day.

"Two Ticks" is a pop banger written and preformed by Jack Buchanan which explain how MMP works.

Last election, Buchanan created a web series for Re: called Flat Race which looked at the upcoming election through humour.

When this election rolled along, Buchanan was approached by Re: and the Electoral Commission to create content for the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Due to Covid-19 a music video was the most suitable option.

Buchanan came up with a few ideas and says "the idea they liked was an 80s pop song".

He said that there is just something about it: "80s pop was a good genre to add comedy with".

And when thinking about visuals, Buchanan said 80s pop was just the one.

"It's MTV vibe meets a social studies class," he described.

Buchanan is well engaged with politics and he said even a few of his friends who were engaged with politics were confused "at what MMP was".

"Through the course of writing the song it forced me to get very clear on what MMP was."

He is happy that his song is educating voters and hopes it will increase the rates of youth voter turnout.

Advertisement

"If a stupid informative song can help with that, that's awesome."

The video has over a thousand shares and 250 comments.

One commenter wrote "I've got to get my head around MMP at my ripe old age!"

"That was soo good! better than the crap songs that are out at the moment" another wrote.