Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get more insane, Ramy Youssef tweeted what happens when he and other nominees don't win an Emmy award.
The Ramy creator and actor filmed somebody in a hazmat suit standing outside of his residence, holding the Emmy award and waving goodbye.
With the Emmy Awards being a virtual show this year for safety reasons, it meant the Television Academy had to send "interns" to all of the nominees' homes, potential Emmy Award in hand.
Youssef's hilarious tweet has since gone viral, with people finding the entire procedure "2020 in a nutshell".
Youssef lost in both of his nominated categories; to Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy for Directing in Comedy on Schitt's Creek, and to Daniel Levy for Supporting Actor Comedy in Schitt's Creek.
Schitt's Creek made a clean sweep of every comedy category in a historic first, with Succession winning Drama Series, Drama Series Directing, Drama Series Writing and Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong.
Watchmen also took home some big wins during the show, including Limited Series, Limited Series Writing, Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Limited Series/TV Movie Lead Actress for Regina King.
Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Morning Wars while Zendaya won Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.
Host Jimmy Kimmel did a good job despite having no live audience, however he did cop some backlash over a joke he made about ICE, the US immigration enforcement agency.