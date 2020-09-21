Zendaya has emotionally hailed her Emmy Award win as "crazy".

The 24-year-old actress won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series honour for her performance in Euphoria.

She struggled to hold back the tears as she thanked her fellow nominees, Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Laura Linney (Ozark), as well as her co-stars and cast members.

She said: "Thank you to the TV academy, the incredible women in this category, I love you all so much.

Advertisement

"This is pretty crazy, I'm not really crying ...

"The incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I'm so lucky to go to work with you every day and I'm inspired by everything you do.

"To Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much, you're my family, I'm so grateful for Rue and I'm grateful you trust me with your story, I hope I continue to do you proud."

Zendaya then went on to praise the efforts of young people offering "hope" to the world.

ZENDAYA WINS THE #EMMY FOR OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES!! pic.twitter.com/gTnx6Vm4JL — E! News (@enews) September 21, 2020

She said: "I know this feels like a weird time to be celebrating, but there is hope in the young people - our TV show may not always feel like that - but there is hope in the young people and I want to say to all my peers doing the work in the streets, I see you, and admire you and I thank you."

On Euphoria, Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict struggling with recovery and sobriety on the series exploring trauma and identity among teenagers.

From her disney channel audition to her emmy win; this is Zendaya. Youngest actress to win lead actress in a drama series. pic.twitter.com/xpZj2wl3V9 — bell⋆ (@spiderlingdaya) September 21, 2020

The 24-year-old is the youngest ever to win in the category, overcoming a strong group of nominees including Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.

She's not the first young actress to take out older competition at this year's awards. Julia Garner also beat Meryl Streep and Laura Dern to an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress with her role in Ozark.

Advertisement

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald