Come Monday in the US, all eyes will be on embattled TV star Ellen DeGeneres as she addresses the mounting allegations against her on the premiere of her show's new season.

DeGeneres, who has experienced a spectacular fall from grace this year, has promised she is ready to publicly address multiple allegations of workplace misconduct on her eponymous talk show, which she reportedly knew about years ago.

But the real question is, will it work?

The star – once bubbly and bouncy on each episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show – became 2020's biggest villain after several former staff members, celebrities, security guards and guests of the show opened up about their negative experiences with her.

As investigations into the show's alleged toxic environment, including sexual harassment claims against executives, continue, DeGeneres is charging on with her new season.

Earlier this month, the 62-year-old announced her talk show would return to US screens on September 21 and vowed to address the nasty allegations levelled at her in recent months.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," DeGeneres said. "And, yes, we're gonna talk about it."

The star's celebrity supporters will join her on the couch as she attempts to win back her audience. In the first week, this will include Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen.

Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom are also billed to sit down with the television personality in the coming weeks.

DeGeneres shot part of the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show from home.

While she did her best to carry on amid the fierce backlash, the lockdown episodes were met with criticism.

Responding to clips posted on her Twitter page, fans commented that DeGeneres looked "drained" and "stressed".

Others commented on the quality of her recording.

"There is something wrong here. Why is Ellen so so blurry? Can't she afford a decent camera? Or is that just a cut and paste job?," they said.

And when it came to the content, they were equally as damning.

One labelled a segment "painful", and another put plainly: "I got real life issues and in a crisis RN and I'm not interested in this."

It all comes after a tumultuous few months for the star, starting in December last year.