Ever since its launch in 1998, the International Space Station, or the ISS, has served as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory for scientific research in various fields such as astrobiology, astronomy, physics, and others. But it seems that the ISS will not only be just a laboratory soon.

It might also become a shooting location in the near future. Estee Lauder, a multinational cosmetics company, has secured an out-of-this-world shooting location — the International Space Station. A face cream called "Advanced Night Repair" will be part of the "first purely commercial activity in Nasa's new regime", according to reporter Mark Harris, who broke the news in New Scientist. Up to 10 bottles of the beauty product will be bundled into a cargo resupply run to the station this year so that Nasa crew members can shoot videos and images with them in the microgravity environment."

Anyway, we're married now

"Seven years ago I had to undergo an appendectomy," writes Justin. "However, as soon as I saw the nurse in my hospital room all my fears were allayed. When I returned to get my stitches out, I left her a card at the reception desk, thanking her and inviting her to lunch. Weeks later I received a message on Facebook from the nurse, thanking me for the card. We eventually met for a dinner. Months later she confessed that when she received the card she could not even remember my name nor my face because she dealt with hundreds of patients every week. Anyway, we are married now."

Next level masking

What could be better for staying Covid-free? A mask that protects your own personal space.

Absent minded minders

A bodyguard protecting Dominic Raab, Britain's Foreign Secretary, left his gun on a plane after landing at Heathrow airport last week, reports The Sun. The loaded, semi-automatic Glock 19 pistol was found in its holster on a seat by a shocked cleaner. She raised the alarm and cops dashed to the jet. But they were stood down once they realised it belonged to one of Raab's bodyguards. In February a "terrified passenger" found a Glock in the plane's toilet . . . turns out former PM David Cameron's bodyguard was responsible.

Not a fan of the monarchy

Sheila Williams of London writes: "Back in the day when concerts always ended with the national anthem, a woman in the row in front of us remained seated as everyone stood. A man behind her poked her and hissed: "Stand up!" With a sweet smile she turned to him and said: "Sir, I do not believe in God and, even if I did, I should not wish him to save the Queen."