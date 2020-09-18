Hilary Clinton and Billie Jean King among other celeberities and politicans have taken to Twitter to express her condolences after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The US feminist icon, has died at 87.

The US Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from cancer.

Ginsburg, the court's second female justice, died at her home in Washington.

In July she announced she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." Read full statement: https://t.co/qNGbgc1ZMz — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Completely devastated by the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Get ready for the fight of our lives! If the prospect of 4 more years of Trump’s corruption, incompetence, and autocratic desires hasn’t mobilized you, then this better. https://t.co/8Q508Dm5vs — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) September 19, 2020

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.”



My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died.



To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed.



For her.



For us.



For generations to follow. pic.twitter.com/oHJOGSVZIy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You will he missed! Y’all keep saying stupid shit like you ain’t voting or it don’t matter. That shit will matter very soon!! REAL TALK!! #VOTEVOTEVOTE pic.twitter.com/0n308Em7PU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

"You know the rapper Notorious B.I.G.? He and I were both born in Brooklyn." – Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her nickname "Notorious R.B.G." — ines helene (@inihelene) September 19, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court's liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court's Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defence of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalisations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama's presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed.

Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg's successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

-With AP