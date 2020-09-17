Kanye West has reportedly asked his campaign staff to refrain from sex outside of marriage, in an attempt to reduce abortion rates.

According to the New York Times, West asked the political staff working on his campaign to abstain from sex out of wedlock, and made a similar demand of those working on his latest album, Jesus Is King.

In July the rapper cried during his presidential rally on the issue of abortion, revealing that he and his wife Kim Kardashian considered not having their first child, North West.

"In the Bible it says thou shalt not kill," he said at the time.

"I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying. At that time I was a rapper, I was out there, I had different girlfriends. Hey I don't give a f***. So my girlfriend called me and I just thought to myself, please don't tell me.

"And she said I'm pregnant.

"For one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. If you take it, the baby's gone.

"I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on. I'm in the apartment where my wife was actually robbed, and I got all my creative ideas ... and the screen went black and white, and God said if you f*** with my vision, I'm going to f*** with yours.

Eventually West reached his point, saying abortion should "always be legal", but there "should be an option of maximum support".

His idea, which he called a "maximum increase", was to give every woman the option of taking a large payment from the federal government to help her raise her child.

He mentioned the policy a couple of times – the first time, the proposed payment was US$50,000, and after that it became US$1m.

"Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars, or something like that," he said.