Has Gigi Hadid's dad just let slip that she's given birth?

Multiple outlets are reporting the supermodel has indeed given birth to a baby girl after the supermodel's father, multi-millionaire Mohamed Hadid, posted an adorable letter addressed to his "little grandchild" on Instagram today. The post has since been deleted from Instagram.

A screenshot of the note posted by Gigi Hadid's father, which has since been removed. Photo / Mohamed Hadid / Instrgam

So far there's no official confirmation from Hadid herself or partner Zayn Malik – her most recent social media activity came a day ago when she posted this picture with her sister Bella online:

Gigi posted this photo with sister Bella yesterday. Photo / Gigi Hadid / Instagram

In April this year, Hadid announced her pregnancy to her fans while chatting to Jimmy Fallon on his late talk show.

Advertisement

Since the news, the pair have been isolating together at Hadid's family's Pennsylvania farm.

After announcing the happy news, Hadid shared gorgeous pregnancy photos throughout her journey.

At first, she said during an Instagram Live that she was hesitant to share her pregnancy journey due to bigger problems in the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter rallies.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending them to my friends and family, and it's been really cute and exciting. I have been trying to document it because people are saying don't miss it," she said.

"Right now I just want to experience it and I write in my journal a lot and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day and look cute and post something," she continued.

"A lot of people are confused by why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world, that's in part why I didn't feel a need to share, apart from with my family and friends."

Hadid and Malik have been dating on and off since 2015.