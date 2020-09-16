Bradley Walsh is the beloved host of The Chase - but he could be set to take up a brand new game show gig.

BBC is rebooting the show Blankety Blank, which was a hit in the 1980s. The broadcaster has shoulder-tapped Walsh to host, according to The Sun.

An insider told the publication: "Blankety Blank was massive for the BBC and revisiting it seemed like a great idea in the current climate.

"Bradley is the favourite to be the new host but bosses behind the reboot also have discussed Paddy McGuinness and Rylan Clark as potential hosts.

"A pilot is being filmed later this year and, if it's a success, it'll go on to become a new series. Everyone is confident it'll be a hit and it's a perfect fit for Saturday night."

Blankety Blank sees two contestants trying to fill in blanks with celebrity panellists. According to The Mirror, the show was hugely popular and at its peak had 20 million viewers. The game show was fronted by Sir Terry Wogan from 1979-1983 before Les Dawson took up the reigns. The show was revived in the late 1990s, and again from 2001-2002.

British comedian Les Dawson hosted Blankety Blank in the 80s. Photo / Getty Images

This year Walsh has publically shared his health battle, revealing his doctor has warned him about keeping fit and healthy.

The Chase presenter said his doctors told him to give up fatty food and alcohol, The Sun reported. Walsh's father died of heart disease when he was 59 years old.

The 60-year-old told the publication: "I was a time bomb. I produce too much cholesterol.

"It's a silent killer. My heart guy said, 'Look Brad, you need to get fit'."