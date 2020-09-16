The production of Coronation Street has hit a hurdle after an actor tested positive for the virus.

The popular long-running soap had been filming under socially distant measures since May, with actors filming scenes 2 metres apart from each other at the show's Manchester studio.

The show's filming has been disrupted after an actor tested positive for the virus, The Guardian reports. In a statement to the outlet, ITV confirmed a member of the team tested positive for the virus.

"We can confirm a member of the Coronation Street team has tested positive for coronavirus. The protocols we have in place for such an eventuality have been implemented and the individual is now self-isolating at home."

Advertisement

As a result of the virus case, the studio has undertaken a deep clean where the actor was working, and filming has since continued.

Coronation Street's social distancing on set

Loyal Coro viewers may have spotted some changes since the pandemic began. The soap has come up with a few creative measures to continue filming safely.

According to Digital Spy, the soap has kept the actors 2m apart in scenes - even when their characters are in relationships.

During episodes airing in July, young cast members were not permitted to be on the set for safety reasons. In addition, the show's older cast members were not able to return to set - a likely disappointment for fans of the show's iconic characters Roy, Ken, Norris and Audrey.

As well as using 2m sticks to ensure social distancing, the set designers have got creative with props. Digital Spy notes Sally's ironing board was a great way the show used an object to ensure characters were kept a safe distance apart.

• Coronation Street airs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on TVNZ 1.