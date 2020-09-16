Baby Yoda, it's been too long.

After winning hearts and minds last year in the debut season, the little green tyke – technically called The Child – returns in the trailer for The Mandalorian's second season.

And he/she/it's as adorable as ever – was seen in the trailer when, sensing danger, Baby Yoda quickly retreats to his capsule. Too cute.

The trailer didn't reveal much in terms of plot expectations, other than it looks like the team are back on the road given the different landscapes we see.

The bond between Mando and Baby Yoda appears to have strengthened, with Mando stating "Wherever I go, he goes".

The trailer brings back the dialogue between Mando and the Armorer from the end of season one, reiterating that it may be setting up a confrontation between Mando and the Jedi.

The voiceover reminds us that Mando must reunite Baby Yoda with its own kind and adds, "The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi".

Baby Yoda is back in the new trailer for the Mandalorian season 2. Photo / Supplied

To which Mando replies, "You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?".

Sounds ominous.

The trailer also teases a hooded figure stalking Mando and Baby Yoda from the shadows, and gives a quick glimpse of Gina Carano's Cara Dune and Carl Weathers' Greef Karga.

What we don't see is Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon or the stars we know has been cast in the second season, including Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff or Temuera Morrison.

The Mandalorian season two returns on Disney+ on October 30.