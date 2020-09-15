Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has gone viral with a public service announcement urging fellow young people to wear masks.

The Ant Man star, 51, teamed up with the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo to encourage younger people to wear face masks and stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Apparently a lot of Covid is transmitted by us Millennials," Rudd said. "So Cuomo's like, 'You gotta help, what are you like 26?' And I didn't correct him."

"So fam, let's real talk. Masks? They're totally beast!"

"So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it!" Rudd says, before playing a short solo on a double-necked guitar.

'Certified young person' Paul Rudd. Photo / Twitter

Rudd then dropped a series of "young person" key words from the 1980s through to today, including chatting to Billie Eilish on the phone, telling her he "stans" her, dancing in a TikTok video, holding a football and resting a boom box on his shoulder.

The video was shared on Twitter this morning by Governor Cuomo and quickly went viral attracting more than 93,000 likes and 28,000 retweets.

Real talk: listen to this Regular-Sized Man. Paul Rudd is right about continuing on wearing masks. Vibe check your friends and family if they aren’t 😷 pic.twitter.com/L4Gigfp1qZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2020

Actor Elizabeth Banks retweeted the video, saying: "All the cool kids are doing it."

Another called Rudd a "national treasure".

Governor Cuomo said in a statement yesterday the state of New York had kept its coronavirus infection rate below one per cent for 38 days straight.

"There's no doubt that we've made progress, but this is not over yet," Governor Cuomo said.

"By staying New York Tough, we'll get through this together."