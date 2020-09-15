Cheer star Jerry Harris is under investigation from the FBI after allegations he solicited sex and sexually explicit photos from minors.

Sources told USA Today that FBI agents carried out a search warrant yesterday at an Illinois home as part of the investigation, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

FBI special agent and public affairs officer Siobhan Johnson said the FBI was conducting court-authorised law enforcement activity in the area, but declined to comment further.

Harris, 21, who rose to fame after featuring in Netflix's Cheer docuseries, has not been criminally charged and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Advertisement

The investigation is based on allegations reported to police by Varsity Brands, a company that handles uniform sales and major competitions in the cheerleading industry.

Varsity's legal officer Burton Brillhart said in letters sent to police in Florida and Texas on August 1 that the company had learned of "inappropriate sexual conduct" allegations against Harris and reported them to authorities.

"As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future," he wrote.

Brillhart included screenshots in his letter to authorities. One was of a Snapchat picturing what appears to be Harris' face with the message, "Would you ever want to f***". The other, showing a series of text messages, shows an individual named Jerry Harris writing, "Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it's actually pretty good haha".

Harris, 21, shot to fame after appearing in Netflix's Cheer docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

Brillhart described Harris as a former employee who was not working with Varsity when the incidents took place.

Harris shared on social media in May 2019 that he was working for the National Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity brand, and posted photos and videos of himself coaching athletes at NCA camps.

Varsity did not respond to requests for comment from the Chicago Sun-Times.

The docuseries tells the story of Texas' Navarro College cheerleaders aiming to win a national title.

Advertisement

It received six Emmy nominations and was a huge success when it was released in January this year.

Harris drew fans to the show with his positive attitude and became its breakout star, shouting encouragement at his teammates.

Harris interviewed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for the Ellen DeGeneres show. He also filmed a video with former US vice president Joe Biden encouraging young Black voters to show up on election day. The video has since been removed.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. http://www.whiteribbon.org.nz