Shapeshifter and BENEE are among some of the big names set to perform at Electric Avenue's festival in Christchurch.

Fat Freddy's Drop, Ladi6, Scribe & P-Money will also perform at the event in Hagley Park.

Festival organiser Team Event is optimistic the line-up's Australian acts including Tash Sultana will be able to enter the country February next year, and Sultana says the thought of getting back out on the road again is "incredible."

"Honestly, just being able to leave Australia and play in front of a crowd would be incredible. It all feels like a distant memory that I really want to live again."

However if the border is closed, Electric Avenue would still proceed, along with an additional full-day concert on April 24 during the long ANZAC weekend involving all three Australian artists and other Kiwi acts. The second concert will be free for Electric Avenue ticket holders to attend.

Team Event director Callam Mitchell says the constantly evolving situation with COVID-19 forced the company to get creative so that fans felt confident about purchasing tickets.

"We booked the Australian acts some months ago, when the trans-Tasman bubble was looking a lot more promising. While we can't predict what will happen over the coming months, we were determined to find a solution where the public wouldn't be disappointed," he says.

Shapeshifter say they feel "blessed" to be hitting the road again and playing as part of such a strong line-up.

"Having a largely Kiwi line up is an exciting prospect. There are so many artists here in Aotearoa that are heavy-hitters, as well as the emerging talent that seems to be boiling over.



"Now is the time for these young players to show everyone they deserve to be here and to make a tonne of new fans along the way. It's something that can't be missed," they said.



With Electric Avenue heading into its seventh year, Mitchell says the event has cemented its status as one of the country's must-visit festivals of the summer.

"People know the event and they know it's going to be a fantastic day out.

"After one hell of a 2020, we are massively looking forward to giving attendees something to feel excited about and look forward to."

Tickets are on sale now.