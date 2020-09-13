Cynthia Nixon says JK Rowling's transgender comments have been "really painful" for her transgender son.

The Sex and the City star admits her 23-year-old transgender son was devastated when he heard the Harry Potter author's transphobic comments, with Nixon herself finding the comments "baffling".

Speaking to the independent.co.uk, she said: "It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter. We're a Harry Potter family. The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it's just ... it's really baffling. I know she feels like she's standing up for feminism, but I don't get it."

JK Rowling's comments came after she reacted to an article titled 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post Covid-19 world for people who menstruate'.

Her tweet read: "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?.

Meanwhile, Nixon previously admitted she had "no inkling" her son was transgender before he came out to her.

She said: "My kid didn't come out to me as trans until he had just started college - and there was no inkling of this for me, about him before that. I think in some ways - I don't know, I don't know what it's like. My friend, whose kid is eight is now wanting to be called 'she'. I think that must be - but having known this child, this seems like it was really coming. It's a lot for her to wrap her head around but I think she is comforted also by the fact that the child is so young."