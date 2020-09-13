Fruity coffin

Suttie Economy is 94 years old and still alive, now recovering from heart problems at a veteran's clinic. He had told his long-time friend Sammy Oakey of Oakey's Funeral Service that when his time came, he wanted to be buried in a casket painted to resemble a pack of Juicy Fruit chewing gum. Since then, Oakey has been working to get permission from the Mars Wrigley company to use their gum logo. "Suttie would come in here for visitation or just come in to visit and he would always bring a bunch of packs of Juicy Fruit chewing gum and put it out for the employees to enjoy," said Oakey. "He didn't just do that here. He did it at restaurants and doctor's offices wherever he went." During World War II, Wrigley supported US troops by taking Wrigley's Spearmint, Doublemint and Juicy Fruit off the civilian market and dedicating the entire output of these brands to the US Armed Forces, according to Mars. Economy became fond of Juicy Fruit during the war and had been giving it away to his community ever since he came home, according to his brother, John Economy. "It served as a symbol for his mission to talk to people about the World War II memorial and to honour the deceased veterans that died for our freedom," his brother said. While the request was initially denied, a social media effort convinced Mars Wrigley to grant permission.

Ghost cars get green light

"For months, Picton St in Freemans Bay has been closed to traffic travelling west (uphill, towards Ponsonby Rd) because of infrastructure works," writes Peter. "But the traffic light cycle has doggedly given a green light to all the non-existent cars, even when no pedestrian has pushed the button for the linked cross-now signal. Traffic at one of the busiest intersections in town waits patiently while the ghost cars get their turn. When I contacted AT about this, they took weeks to reply and finally promised to rectify something completely unrelated that I hadn't mentioned. The green light is still going."

Learning on the job

Miranda Wagg writes: "Many years ago when Pizza Hut was a dine-in restaurant and I was 20 years old I took an order from a burly gruff gentleman for a "red". Shortly afterwards I placed a glass of the house red wine in front of him. He looked at me like I was a total idiot and said "What's this? I ordered a Lion Red!"

Pet names

1. Back in the 2000s when ex Serbian President Slobodan Milosovic was heading to trial for genocide, the nickname we used for our very juicy jowly Bull Mastiff during bad behaviour was Slobbermouth the Mastiff Bitch.

2. Our 5-year-old son's first calf was Pete The Meat and our daughter's calf was Black Power.

3. Bonaparte for a dog.