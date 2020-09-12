Details have emerged surrounding the death of Naya Rivera as Ventura County Medical Examiner released the star's full autopsy and investigative reports.

The investigation report obtained by People stated Rivera's 4-year-old son Josey said "before the star disappeared into the water and drowned, they counted '1, 2, 3' and jumped off the pontoon boat together at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on July 8".

According to the report, Rivera's son said after getting in the water he was told to get back on the boat by his mother.

"She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell 'help' and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water," the investigative report states.

Although Rivera had a history of vertigo, the officials stated she was in good health.

"The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines," the report stated.

The drug Adderall had been prescribed to Rivera for anxiety and was recently taking medication for a sinus infection. Additionally, Rivera "used a marijuana vape pen and she would smoke about a pack of cigarettes per week", the report stated.

Rivera had "no known history of suicidal ideation or attempt".

It is also thought the actress was a "good swimmer" and the cause of her death remains as a drowning.

The manner of death was ruled as an accident.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner also released Rivera's toxicology report.

It revealed Rivera had low-level amounts of amphetamine (Adderall, Dexedrine), diazepam, ethanol and phentermine (an appetite suppressant) in her system, as well as caffeine, at the time of her death.

According to the toxicology report, her blood alcohol concentration was 0.016.

"[Naya's] cell phone, syringes with a pink fluid substance, identification, and a filled prescription slip for amphetamine was found in [her] purse. Three 12-ounce White Claw alcohol cans were located near [her] purse. One of the cans was empty, one was open and was about three-quarters full, and one was unopened. There was a bag with food items on a bench seat near the front of the boat."

Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13 at the age of 33, which was five days after she was reported missing.