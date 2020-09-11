Popular US psychologist and television show host Dr Phil has issued a plea to his followers on TikTok to stop calling him "daddy".

Dr Phil McGraw, host of the longstanding daytime TV "Dr Phil", took to TikTok on Wednesday to ask fans to stop calling him "daddy" in comments on his posts.

"I hate to break it to you, but I ain't your daddy, and your real daddy is probably getting his feelings hurt," the TV doctor said.

"I appreciate the support — it's a little weird, but I appreciate the support," he added.

Advertisement

His TikTok requested received more than 5 million likes in just under 24 hours.

Dr Phil has issued a plea to his TikTok followers. Photo / Getty Images

In the video, Dr Phil follows another TikTok trend himself, by saying "you have to" to his followers. The #YouHaveTo hashtag has more than 790 million views and continues to spread on TikTok, with people uploading videos telling others "you have to" followed by something they want people to do (or stop doing).

WHO KEEPS COMMENTING “DADDY” ON DR PHIL’S TIKTOK????? I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/97dRjNFM87 — sarACAB (@chaoticcoochie) September 10, 2020

CRYINGGG y’all got Dr.Phil saying “I ain’t ya daddy” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TBJxPuumnz — the sun’s daughter🌞 (@ephrata) September 10, 2020

Previous posts by Dr Phil on TikTok have been flooded by followers calling him "daddy' in the comments and, despite going viral, it seems his latest request may not have been very effective as the post also received a number of similar comments.

"Daddy chill," popular TikToker Naomi Brook commented.

"Dad I'm so sorry," Madison Beer said.