Get Organised with The Home Edit

(Netflix)

Netflix are hoping this new series will spark joy in people who want to tidy, declutter and organise their homes. E.g. most people.

This time it's power-organising duo Clea Shearer and Joannna Teplin wandering into people's houses and turfing out all their stuff. The pair are described as "master organisers," authors and own the home organising company The Home Edit.

The tidy little twist in this series is that the pair don't just come in and clean up for ordinary folks like you and I. Oh no. Each episode a celebrity such as Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria or Neil Patrick Harris also throw open their untidy doors to let Shearer and Teplin storm in, go through their stuff and sort out their messy homes. Good to know celebs are just as messy as us...

Streaming now.



Māori Language Week

TVNZ OnDemand

TVNZ OnDemand has really pushed the waka out to celebrate Te Wiki o te reo Māori this year. There's new shows, returning faves and even something for the tamariki to watch.

First up is new season of Ahikāroa, the popular bilingual drama series about the various messes best friends Smooch, Hemi and Geo regularly get themselves in and out of.

Akinehi Munroe as Te Ururangi and Aniwa Whaiapu as Kid in drama series Ahikāroa, streaming on TVNZ OnDemand. Photo: TVNZ

Then there's The Ring Inz, a new comedy/drama set in the world of competitive kapa haka as a hapless group struggle to get themselves ready for game day.

Another new show is Kairākau, which takes inspiration from the classic Kung fu movies of the 70s as it travels back to pre-Pākehā times to introduce "the greatest warriors of the past".

And finally let the music - and the kids - take control with Kaupapa Kori, a series of 10 waiata that incorporate dance music, and hip hop beats with choreographed dance routines designed to turn your lounge into a dance floor.

Ka pai TVNZ!

Streaming from this Monday.



Thunder Road

(Neon)

It may have been made on a micro budget but Thunder Road did big things when it released a couple of years ago. Most notably it took home the 2018 Grand Jury prize at South by Southwest. Not bad for a small feature that funded its whole production on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

Scene from the film Thunder Road, streaming on Neon.

Writer, director Jim Cummings also takes the lead role in this offbeat character study about a man dealing with the death of his mother and the dissolution of his marriage. In our review at the time we said the film, "veers in a few strange directions and eventually goes to some highly emotional places, many of them awkwardly intimate, but all of them searingly authentic.". It's funnier than it sounds but also, at times, uncomfortably real.

Streaming now.