Kim Kardashian has confirmed Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to announce the news.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," she wrote.

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.

Advertisement

The last season will air early next year.

Since the show premiered in 2007, there have been 12 spin-off series on E! including, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

E! television network has also released a statement about the decision.

"E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family."

"Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives."

"While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras.