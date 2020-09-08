Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed when she will address her talk show's controversy.

In a statement published by Page Six, DeGeneres announced her talk show will be back for a new season on September 21 in the United States. In a cryptic statement, DeGeneres says she plans to talk about "it".

What began as accusations DeGeneres was a "mean" person behind the scenes quickly escalated after "toxic" workplace allegations sparked an internal investigation at the talk show. Three producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, were let go from the show after the WarnerMedia investigation.

Now viewers have a date where DeGeneres will address the allegations. "I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And yes, we're gonna talk about it," the statement from DeGeneres read.

Stars Tiffany Haddish, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Orlando Bloom and Alec Baldwin are among the guests slated to join Ellen throughout the first month the show is back, Variety reports.

Ex-producer Hedda Muskat revealed to ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan that Ellen was well aware of what was going on behind the scenes and fostered the ‘culture of fear.’ Video / ZM

The talk show will film without a studio audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month Ellen delivered an emotional address to her 200 staff members, and according to multiple reports told her workers she was "not perfect" and called the allegations about the show's working environment "heartbreaking".

Following the axing of three top-level producers, DeGeneres' DJ tWitch has been promoted to co-executive producer and will also serve as a guest host, according to Deadline.

The new season marks the 18th season of DeGeneres' daytime talk show.