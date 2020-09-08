Zac Efron is reportedly dating Vanessa Valladares.

The 32-year-old actor is rumoured to be dating Valladares after they met downunder in June, when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe, and they are currently enjoying spending quality time together.

A source told People: "Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together.

"You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

Efron - who dated Vanessa Hudgens between 2005 and 2010 - and Valladares were also spotted together at a beachside cafe over the weekend.

Zac Efron has been spotted with Vanessa in Byron Bay. Photo / Getty Images

Speculation about Efron's love life comes shortly after it was suggested that he wants to move to Australia.

The Greatest Showman star is apparently keen to sell his Los Angeles property and relocate permanently to the Byron Bay area.

Efron is said to be keen to get out of the bright lights and fancies a long-term change of scenery.

The Hollywood star isn't worried about having to attend meetings in the US and instead plans to do it on Zoom or FaceTime.

Back in 2017, Efron admitted he'd "fallen in love" with Australia.

The actor made the claim while discussing a possible sequel to the Baywatch movie, which also starred the likes of Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Efron - who also appeared in the High School Musical trilogy - said: "I've fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach.

"And I do feel like this is kind of my bay, so I really love the idea of maybe shooting the second one here."