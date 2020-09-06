Rihanna was photographed with bruises on her face after an accident riding an electric scooter.

The 32-year-old singer was photographed in her car with the bruises on her face in Los Angeles. The photos were published on TMZ. A rep confirmed to People Magazine she had an unfortunate e-scooter mishap.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," the statement said.

"Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."

Rihanna isn't the only celebrity to suffer an accident with an electric vehicle. Entertainment mogul and talent judge Simon Cowell broke his back earlier this month after crashing his e-bike.

The Diamonds singer recently spoke on Oprah's Super Soul Conversations podcast about her past relationship with Chris Brown, who physically assaulted her. She said she is working on a friendship with Brown.

"We've been working on our friendship again. Now we're very, very close friends. We've built up a trust again, and that's - we love each other and we probably always will. And that's not something we're ever going to change. That's not something you can shut off, if you've ever been in love.

"I think he was the love of my life. He was the first love. And I see that he loved me the same way ... it's not even about us being together. I truly love him. So the main thing for me is that he's at peace. I'm not at peace if he's a little unhappy, or he's still lonely."

She said she doesn't believe that the pair will ever rekindle their relationship.

While Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty is keeping the star busy, she is also set to feature in an upcoming documentary about her life, which will screen on Amazon in July next year.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz