Actress Alyssa Milano has given fans another detailed update on her coronavirus journey as she battles yet more unusual symptoms.

The former Charmed star, 47, said she is "starting to physically feel better" in her months-long recovery process after battling COVID-19, but is still suffering strange symptoms.

"I'm still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part). But it's not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago. I feel better," she wrote on Instagram.

"I had a ct scan of my lungs and a cardiac MRI and both were normal. I get super scared sometimes, though. Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick. I don't ever want them to have this thing."

"It's a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick."

Milano first went public with her coronavirus battle a month ago, revealing that she thought she "was dying" after contracting coronavirus several months earlier.

"This was me on April 2 after being sick for two weeks. I had never been this kind of sick," the star said, sharing a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask.

"It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds (4kg) in two weeks. I was confused. Low-grade fever. And the headaches were horrible."

Bizarrely, despite displaying "every COVID symptom," Milano said she tested negative for coronavirus twice during her ordeal, labelling the US testing system "flawed".

In a follow-up video, Milano gave her followers a brutal look at one of coronavirus' little-understood symptoms – hair loss.

After silently brushing her hair for less than a minute, Milano held the resulting clump of hair up to the camera. "One brushing. This is my hair loss from COVID-19. Wear a damn mask."

In another recent tweet, Milano shared that while she was "acutely sick" with coronavirus in April, symptoms persist to this day. "I am what they call a 'long hauler'. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn't a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn't," she wrote.

Milano is just one of many celebrities going public with their own coronavirus battles – yesterday The Rock revealed that he and his family had been struck down with the virus.

Closer to home, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan yesterday revealed he'd tested positive while in hotel quarantine despite being symptom-free – but today announced he'd then tested negative, and believed the earlier test to be a 'false positive'.

And production on the next Batman film has been suspended after reports today that the film's leading man Robert Pattinson has tested positive to the virus, which has so far infected more than 26 million people worldwide.