New Zealanders pay 40 per cent more for Netflix than some other countries - and we have a worse selection to binge on, according to a new study.

An annual report released by Comparitech found a "huge disparity" in the monthly costs of Netflix subscriptions around the world.

Kiwis fork out $11.99 a month for a basic plan - 40 per cent more than those in Brazil who enjoy the best value Netflix worldwide at just $3.99 a month.

And if you struggle to choose a show, you're not alone - we have less options, and what we do have doesn't rate as highly in movie and TV reviews, according to Comparitech's analysis of "library sizes" and quality of shows available in each country.

According to their findings, South Korea has the best quality shows on offer, while New Zealand has the ninth-worst of all countries.

The study concluded Canada and the UK got the best deal, with reasonable pricing and cost-effectiveness, two of the largest libraries on Netflix, and access to a large number of top titles.