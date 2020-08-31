TV presenter Hilary Barry has shared her very first news report, written in 1975.

The then-6-year-old wrote an adorable story about her teacher, headmaster and parents - complete with colourful drawings.

"Unearthing more gems from my de-clutter. This is the first story I wrote at Silverstream School back in 1975. And I had TWO friends!!!!" she captioned the photo shared on Facebook.

"Mummy and Daddy, very cute," wrote one fan.

"Are you still friends with them?" joked another.

Last week Barry debuted the "most glamourous face mask in New Zealand" complete with tiara and ball gown.

Barry launched the "Formal Friday" trend last lockdown, which went viral when she posted a photo of herself in a gown while working from home at the start of lockdown.