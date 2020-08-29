"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman has died after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was only 43.

The news has rocked the entertainment world, where the beloved actor had cemented his name as one of the greatest of his generation in Hollywood.

Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel movies, had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, which made news of his death all the more shocking for fans and those who followed his career.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The world is mourning the loss of one of Hollywood's finest actors, as it emerges that Boseman was already fighting colon cancer when he starred in "Black Panther".

View this post on Instagram

all my aloha and condolences to his ohana. i’m truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. i’m so sorry RIP REPOST FROM : @chadwickboseman It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.