"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman has died after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was only 43.

The news has rocked the entertainment world, where the beloved actor had cemented his name as one of the greatest of his generation in Hollywood.

Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel movies, had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, which made news of his death all the more shocking for fans and those who followed his career.

The world is mourning the loss of one of Hollywood's finest actors, as it emerges that Boseman was already fighting colon cancer when he starred in "Black Panther".

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

What a loss. And he must have been filming Black Panther while undergoing treatment, which is unfathomable. https://t.co/b3dTK3g2nz — Erika Hall (@mulegirl) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman, your legacy will live on forever through the talent you shared with us in films like ‘Black Panther’ and ‘42’. You will NEVER be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/8c0AQ6c64T — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 29, 2020

I keep thinking about my 3-year-old in his Black Panther costume. How he wore it almost every day when he got it, refused to take it off. The way he walked around saying “I’m the Black Panther.” How happy it made him. What Chadwick gave us was immeasurable. What an enormous loss. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) August 29, 2020

Wakanda forever. May Allah rest King @chadwickboseman. pic.twitter.com/7Bw8hrIoAP — Blair Amadeus Imani (@BlairImani) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman always showed up with dignity and grace when he was telling our stories - whether as Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, or the King of Wakanda. Never forget how small minds on twitter tried to shame him earlier this year for looking sick. We better than that fam pic.twitter.com/0hBlGCo5Cp — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) August 29, 2020

A giant has left us today. Sending my prayers to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FoopEsL1Sa — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 29, 2020

I hate this year so much....

Rest in power king💔🖤✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/fUMCrlxgjJ — PC🚫⚖️ (@PhillyvsTheWrld) August 29, 2020

A true king with a heart bigger than this world. I am in complete shock. Another one taken way too soon. Rest in Paradise to yet another legend, Mr. Chadwick Boseman. 🕊 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/wDgfWrqtZs — ᴀsʜʟᴇʏ (@ashleyyhickmann) August 29, 2020

To be young, gifted, and black. pic.twitter.com/Y8KRkadsVv — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 29, 2020

Won’t ever forget going to see Black Panther in a packed screening in Harlem full of kids saying his lines before he did. #RIPChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/6bLIEFPNMv — Toa Fraser (@toafraser) August 29, 2020

I remember earlier in the year when we saw that he was really skinny people try to say he’s just a naturally skinny guy and now we know y 😢 Rest In Peace to a King @chadwickboseman #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9Srbh6gEMC — Ryan Jones (@iamrj7k) August 29, 2020

i don’t tweet about how much i love Marvel but i’m so heartbroken over this. he was such an amazingly talented man who didn’t let his sickness stop him from his success. he was a beautiful soul and may he rest in peace. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/MMYerhNiYV — 💟lexie\🧜🏼‍♀️\lex💟 (@SpaceBaby4Life) August 29, 2020

Oh no. Chadwick Boseman 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 😔 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.



As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many.



And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.