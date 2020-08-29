"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman has died after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
He was only 43.
The news has rocked the entertainment world, where the beloved actor had cemented his name as one of the greatest of his generation in Hollywood.
Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel movies, had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis, which made news of his death all the more shocking for fans and those who followed his career.
The world is mourning the loss of one of Hollywood's finest actors, as it emerges that Boseman was already fighting colon cancer when he starred in "Black Panther".
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.