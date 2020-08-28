One of the creators of classic cartoon series Scooby-Doo has died at age 87.

Joe Ruby, the animator and writer the popular kids' cartoon, died of natural causes Wednesday in Westlake Village, California, according to Variety.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? was created in 1969 starred Scooby-Doo, a great dane and his human companions solving mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures.

According to his obituary, "After graduating from Fairfax High School, Joe enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War where he served on a destroyer as a sonar operator."

Advertisement

The success of Scooby-Doo ensured numerous follow-up and spin-off animated series, including films starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Photo / Supplied

The success of Scooby-Doo ensured numerous follow-up and spin-off animated series and several related works, including two big budget Hollywood live action films starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

In addition to the children's classic, Ruby and his partner Ken Spears also created shows such as Dynomutt and Jabberjaw.

Ruby and Spears were asked if they were surprised by the success of Scooby-Doo.

"We were worried it wouldn't last but one season, much less 38 years. It was up against The Hardy Boys on NBC and we thought we'd get clobbered in the ratings," admitted Spears.