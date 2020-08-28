Liam Payne is officially engaged to his model girlfriend of two years, Maya Henry.

The former One Direction star, 26, popped the question with a staggering £3 million (NZ$5.9 NZD) ring, according to the Daily Mail.

Henry, 20, was seen wearing the ring out for dinner with Payne on Thursday night, according to a source at the London restaurant.

News of the engagement has been kept on the down low, mainly because the proposal happened during Britain's lockdown.

The couple were first linked in August 2018, not long after Payne's public split from Cheryl, 37, with whom he shares their 3-year-old son, Bear.

But they actually met three years earlier, when they were snapped together at a One Direction meet-and-greet when Henry was a 15-year-old fan.

The pair were spotted out for dinner in London, where Maya was sporting the costly engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images

Payne didn't speak publicly about his romance until September 2019 while promoting his single Stack It Up.

He told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast: "We're fairly happy at the moment. I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not."

"It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide," he said.