Alanis Morissette's New Zealand tour has been postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic album Jagged Little Pill was first delayed to November 2020. However, the Spark Arena show has now been pushed back another year.

The original date was announced for April 21, and was delayed until the end of this year because of the first lockdown. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means Morissette is once again delaying her Australia and New Zealand tour.

"Due to ongoing travel restrictions and border closures in Australia and New Zealand, and the continued limitations around mass gatherings in Australia, the Alanis Morissette 2020 World Tour – Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill originally rescheduled to November 2020, will now be rescheduled to November 2021"

Jagged Little Pill featured her hits Hand In My Pocket and Ironic and is regarded as one of the most successful albums of the 1990s. It was number one in New Zealand for 11 consecutive weeks.

Ticketholders can hold on to their original tickets, which will be valid for the new tour date.

The promoter says: "Patrons unable to attend the new date can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase. Refund applications should be submitted prior to 5pm, Friday 25 September 2020."

The seven-time Grammy award-winning artist was last in New Zealand in 2018 for shows in Queenstown, Taupo, and Whitianga with George Thorogood and Colin Hay.

In 1998, Morissette played a free show at Auckland's Aotea Square to a crowd of 15,000 people. The Canadian singer won album of the year and best rock album at the 1996 Grammy awards for Jagged Little Pill.

Rod Stewart has also postponed tour dates scheduled for the end of this year. Stewart announced he will return to tour NZ in April 2022.