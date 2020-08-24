American singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died aged 38.

Various media outlets have reported the singer's death, with the cause of death yet to be revealed.

Earle was the son of country legend Steve Earle, and was best known for his award-winning song Harlem River Blues. The song won American Music Association song of the year in 2011.

The statement on Earle's official Instagram and Facebook page read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

"So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly, Justin."

The post ends with lyrics from his song Looking For A Place To Land.

According to Pitchfork, Earle was named after Townes Van Zandt and began working as a musician when he was a teenager. He put out his first EP, Yuma, in 2007, and went on to release eight albums. His last album The Saint of Lost Causes, released in 2009, covered US social political issues.

Several have paid tribute to the musician on social media, including band The Head & The Heart, and author Stephen King.

RIP Justin Townes Earle...



We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief. — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) August 24, 2020

It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2020

Rest In Peace, Justin Townes Earle. He was an incredible talent. https://t.co/6sbXYjD1Z1 pic.twitter.com/bXsFUD82aG — Fortunate Ones (@FortunateOnesNL) August 24, 2020

My friend, Justin Townes Earle, has passed away. Such a tremendous songwriter...he took me on 2 tours and always treated me so kindly....he understood struggle, he understood joy...I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him...we will miss you JT ❤ pic.twitter.com/rq74Qu3Hif — Samantha Crain (@sjcrain) August 24, 2020

Variety reports Earle was open about his struggle with addiction throughout his career.

A bio on his official website says he discovered "newfound sobriety".

"One day I just realised it's not cool to die young, and it's even less cool to die after 30," he wrote when he was 32 years old.

He last toured the country in 2019, playing three shows in New Zealand last August.