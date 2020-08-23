Sofia Vergara has defended Ellen DeGeneres amid accusations that she made fun of the Colombian actress's accent during a 2015 episode.

In a resurfaced clip from the episode, Vergara and DeGeneres discuss a CoverGirl commercial they filmed together, with the daytime host pointing out Vergara's English while asking why producers gave her such complicated copy to read.

Many fans took this as DeGeneres mocking Vergara's accent, leading the television star to defend her fellow funny lady, saying she was "in on the joke."

"Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke," she explained on Twitter.

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020

Some fans however didn't find the "joke" funny.

"My parents, who have heavy Spanish accents, didn't have the option to be 'in on the joke'," wrote one disappointed fan.

"Instead, they were the butt of jokes. And as a child of immigrants, I was always picked on because of that. Your "entertainment" may lead to some to think they have a free pass to ridicule."

Earlier this month, DeGeneres, 62, sent out an apology memo to all staff members on her show in the wake of a Buzzfeed report which collated stories from 10 former and one current Ellen employee – all speaking anonymously – who described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation".

The Ellen Show is now also facing an internal company investigation by WarnerMedia after dozens of employees came forward in a new bombshell report, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

In her apology letter, DeGeneres admitted she hadn't been "able to stay on top of everything" as her brand grew.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote.

"Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

DeGeneres promised to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow".

"We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I'm glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention," she said.

"I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."