Legendary TV personality Larry King has suffered two terrible losses in three weeks.

The New York Times has reported the deaths of King's son, Andy, 65, and daughter Chaia, 51.

A source has revealed that Andy died suddenly about two weeks ago. Chaia died on Thursday from a long battle with a chronic illness.

Andy was adopted by King in 1962, soon after the broadcaster's marriage to his mother, Alene Akins. The couple had Chaia in 1969.

Larry King in June with his daughter Chaia and son Andy, who both died in recent weeks. Photo / Instagram

Their mother, Alene, died in 2017. King tweeted a tribute to her, saying "So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady."

King has three other sons; Larry Jr, from his second marriage, and Chance and Cannon from his marriage to Shawn King, 60.

"Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry's still recovering from his own health issues from last year,' says an insider, referring to King's recent stroke. At the time of his ilness he professed his happiness at spending more time with his children.

Larry and Chaia wrote a children's book together in 1997, titled Daddy Day, Daughter Day. The book shared both of their perspectives on his and Akin's divorce.

Representatives for King could not be reached.