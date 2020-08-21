Britney Spears is grateful to her fans for their support after she lost the fight to remove her father from her conservatorship.

The star failed to remove Jamie Spears from controlling her business and personal affairs when a Los Angeles court refused to make immediate changes to her 12-year conservatorship, according to the Mirror.

She had asked for her care manager to replace her father as her conservator, but the court extended the existing arrangements until February 2021.

Britney's fans have campaigned for years for Britney to be released from the arrangement, in a movement called #FreeBritney.

And while she didn't mention the campaign by name, she thanked her fans for their support in her latest Instagram post.

"I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives," she wrote in the caption.

"We don't know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves!!!!

Britney Spears has lost her battle for her conservatorship. Photo / Supplied

"For me I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so damn wonderful!!!

"I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine. Thank you for your support."

She shared a clip of herself answering fans' questions about her favourite things, like her favourite book and restaurant.

The star's father was made her conservator in 2008 when she was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment.

She had asked a judge to replace him with an independent professional conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who took over from Jamie last year when he suffered a health crisis.