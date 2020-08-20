Netflix has released its first clip from the highly anticipated new season of The Crown along with an announcement about its premiere date.

The streaming service unveiled a 30-second teaser from season four of the royal drama, which features Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, and – most excitingly – fans' first glimpse of newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on her wedding day.

Season four will premiere on Netflix on November 15.

A post on The Crown's official Instagram page captions the trailer: "The monarchy. Above all else."

Advertisement

It will mark Olivia Colman's last season as the Queen. Photo / Netflix

Filming wrapped in March and will be the current cast's final turn as the British royal family.

It will pick up the story as the 1970s are drawing to a close, and document the Queen's concerns about safeguarding the royal succession, Margaret Thatcher's rise as prime minister and her divisive policies, and the turbulent early years of Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Diana's relationship.

The Crown season four will introduce newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Photo / Netflix

Fans of The Crown should really savour the new episodes, as there will be no new instalments for two years. The show is on hiatus until next year, which will mean a 2022 premiere for season five.

Gillian Anderson will also feature as Margaret Thatcher. Photo / Netflix

Not much has been revealed about the next season, except that Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton will take over from Colman as the Queen.

The Crown debuted on Netflix in 2016 to wide acclaim. The series follows the tribulations of the British royal family from the time of Elizabeth's marriage to Prince Philip.

The Crown seasons one to three are currently streaming on Netflix.