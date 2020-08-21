Paige's music career was just beginning when she got the tick of approval from one of pop music's biggest stars.

The 23-year-old from South Auckland began uploading covers to social media when she was a teenager. Eventually, her covers amassed hundreds of thousands of views. The social media-savvy singer also caught the attention of Grammy award-winning superstar Billie Eilish.

"I was commenting lots of stupid stuff, as a joke, and she must have found it," Paige tells Hauraki presenter Angelina Grey for NZME's Locals Only series.

"Then she followed me and saw that I sang. It's kind of funny how the internet can bring you together with people like that."

Advertisement

Paige interview. Made by funding from NZ on air.

Inspired by Disney songs when she was a child, she began posting videos online when she was 14. She put the hard work in, busking regularly and performing wherever she could. Her work ethic led her to sign with Sony Music.

The ambitious Waves singer has always desired to perform in front of large crowds, a goal she achieved when she supported Six60 on their stadium tour. This summer she will add to her live performance experience at festivals Soundsplash and Rhythm and Vines.

"I like to sing in front of crowds, I used to sing at talent quests and stuff, but I always used to imagine stadiums," she says.

Paige's EP Always Growing is out now.

New Zealand musician Paige. Photo / Supplied

•Watch the full interview with Angelina Grey above, and listen to the series of Locals Only podcasts on iHeart Radio below, thanks to NZ On Air.