Former Glee star Dianna Agron has split from her husband of four years, British muso Winston Marshall of the band Mumford and Sons.

Neither Agron, 34, or Marshall, 32, have announced the news, however multiple sources told Us Weekly that they have decided to separate.

Dianna has been reportedly living apart from Winston since last year, and she has already started dating again.

The couple tied the knot at the Beldi Country Club in Morocco in 2016.

Advertisement

Dianna and Winston first started dating in 2015, which was made public after the actress was photographed holding Winston's hand while on his band's tour in Paris.

The pair spared no expense for their three-day wedding, with Dianna looking stunning in her $20,500 embellished Valentino gown that was picked straight off the runway.

Winston rode in on a camel, wearing an embroidered jacket and silk turban.

Prior to their marriage, Dianna dated Alex Pettyfer, Sebastian Stan and Thomas Cocquerel.

It was rumoured that Winston previously dated Katy Perry before she and Orlando Bloom got together.