Riverdale star KJ Apa has posted the ultimate public display of affection.

The 23-year-old New Zealand actor shared intimate snaps of his model girlfriend Clara Berry. Apa first went public with his relationship in February, the Daily Mail Online reports.

The photos show Berry posing nude near a balcony railing, with a picturesque landscape in the background. On her own Instagram account, Berry credited her actor boyfriend as the photographer.

"There's nowhere else," Apa wrote in the post's caption.

Advertisement

In the first snap, Berry bares all while laying across the balcony's barrier.

In the second, Berry stands on top of the railing and confidently extends her arms with her back to the camera.

Apa's third picture of Clara sees her stare seductively into the camera while lying down on the railing.

KJ Apa's girlfriend Clara Berry. Photo / KJ Apa

Berry posted the photos on her own Instagram account with the caption "Seul au monde", translated from French to mean "alone in the world."

The actor made his relationship with Berry Instagram official in February by posting a photo of them kissing, with the cryptic caption "coupe de foudre", which according to Seventeen translates roughly to "love at first sight".

Eagle-eyed Riverdale fans first speculated about the couple's romance after spotting they were liking each other's Instagram photos. Apa let slip he was in love during an interview with Wired.

During the interview posted to Wire's YouTube channel, he answered the web's most Google-searched questions about him.

He said when answering "how is KJ Apa doing", that he is "very much in love right now.

Advertisement

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, Apa said his career made him reluctant to pursue love.

"I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl. I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now," he told the magazine. So, the actor must have really been swept off his feet.