Ryan Reynolds has had to back-pedal after selling his Aviation Gin company for an estimated $845 million, but discovering he's only being paid half the amount up-front.

According to Entertainment Tonight, when someone now tries to email Reynolds, this bounceback is received: "Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems."

He continues: "In related news, I just learned what an 'earn out' is … And I'd like to take this opportunity to apologise to everyone I told to go f**k themselves in the last 24 hours."

"My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an 'earn out' … so … turns out I'm not as George Clooney as I thought. The point is, to those listed below, I'm sorry … and I'll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!"

In the out-of-office message he also apologises to his wife Blake Lively, along with Clooney.

Reynolds isn't the only Hollywood star cashing in on the booze industry.

George Clooney's Casamigos tequila company, owned with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman, sold to Diageo for $970 million, with another $415 million based on its performance in a 2017 deal.

"A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn't expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring," Reynolds said in a statement on Monday.