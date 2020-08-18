Constantine Maroulis has defended friend Lea Michele amid allegations from colleagues about her off-set behaviour.

The 33-year-old actress has come under fire recently after Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making life "a living hell" on the show.

However, Maroulis has now jumped to Michele's defence, claiming that he "genuinely" liked her when they worked together on stage for 'Spring Awakening'.

Speaking on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Maroulis said: "Lea Michele, you know, she and I had known each other a long time as well from the old days and you know, LA, the Glee kids would come and there was a lot of fun, man. It was a great time for sure.

"She's great. You know, I mean, she, I produced the Spring Awakening revival with Ken Davenport and what a great team."

The 44-year-old actor and singer added: "I genuinely liked her and I found her, I find her to be incredibly talented.

"I'm not informed enough to know about all of that stuff that happened on Glee. I just don't know those things, but for me, I'm listening. I'd rather just, I'd rather listen to hear what people have to say.

"And, you know, I think that's just more important than anything right now in this social climate. Like we just have to listen and we have to hear people. And if people felt really offended, then that sucks, you know?"

Maroulis also hinted that he had a "little moment" with Michele when they worked together on Broadway.

When asked if he was close to her, the former American Idol contestant said: "Yeah, I mean, you know, we're a very close community, you know? So I think we had, yeah, we might've had a little moment together back in the day."