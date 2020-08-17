Ellen DeGeneres' ex-girlfriend Anne Heche spoken out on her ongoing toxic workplace scandal.

"I haven't spoken to Ellen in years. I'd listen to the people who have," Heche told Mr. Warburton magazine.

Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 to 2000.

While Heche described their nearly four-year relationship as "a beautiful part" of her life that she wears "with honour," she also hinted that the complaints surrounding the Ellen show could be legitimate.

"If I'm standing someplace and I don't like what's going on there and I stay there, it's my fault," said Heche.

"So what are the actions that got me there and why can't I get out of it easily if that's not something that I want to be engaged in?"

She added: "Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey."

WarnerMedia is currently conducting an internal investigation into the show, amid claims of a toxic working environment. Buzzfeed News has published two investigations with multiple claims.

Some celebrities have publically supported DeGeneres. Kevin Hart, Katy Perry, and Diane Keaton are among stars who posted on social media defending the talk show host.