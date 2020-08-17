Kylie Jenner has hit back after a fake Instagram post appeared to show her captioning a self-portrait: 'brown skinned girl'.

The makeup mogul exposed the reportedly edited image on her Instagram Stories, revealing she had originally captioned the post 'brown-eyed girl' before changing it.

"Saw online someone Photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from 'brown-eyed girl' to 'brown-skinned girl.' I never said this," she wrote.

Kylie Jenner exposes Photoshopped post that had fans believe she controversially captioned a post 'brown-skinned girl' causing her to get slammed online. Photo / Supplied

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the truth behind the matter. Photo / Supplied

Jenner has previously been accused of "stealing black culture" and was widely criticised for her appearance in Cardi B's WAP music video.

Advertisement

Social media users claimed she shouldn't have been allowed to feature after "stealing from black-owned businesses," and launched a petition calling for her removal from the video.

Kylie Jenner features in the new Cardi B music video - WAP one of the most sexually explicit videos of the year. Video / Cardi B

"Kylie Jenner is a caricature of what she thinks a black woman is and praised for," one Twitter user wrote.

"That girl ain't never tried embracing her true self. Oh and she steals work and ideas from black creatives."

"The Kardashians/Jenners have always appropriated black culture," claimed another.

"And honestly there could've been other girls that actually needed the spot in the video. Kylie is overexposed as it is."

A third fan claimed: "While Kylie Jenner's name is trending in a negative way, I wanna add on to it by reminding everyone she stole from black women business multiple times in multiple categories and stripped them of a chance at success, and they complained for years on here and weren't heard."

It's believed that fans are referring to two incidents of "theft".

The first reportedly occurred in 2017 when designer Tizita Balemlay of PluggedNYC accused Jenner of stealing a camouflage swimming togs design.

Advertisement

She told Buzzfeed in June 2017 that Kylie's stylist had reached out to her and they were the first ones to get their hands on the small designer's camo collection - months before Kylie came out with her own collection.

Before the interview came out, Tizita had shared a photo of Kylie wearing one of her knit designs.

Most recently, Jenner came under fire after failing to tag the Black-owned fashion label responsible for her sexy desert photoshoot look.

The reality star reportedly deleted any fans who tagged the clothing company in the comments section.

However, after backlash on all her social media platforms, Kylie went back to her latest Instagram post featuring the dress and tagged the brand.