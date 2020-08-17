Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is keeping busy with a new summer job.

The show has halted production on season 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, is working at a restaurant, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The 17-year-old actor is working at a Long Beach Island restaurant as a food runner, where several of his family members also work, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed with his rep.

It's also reported that though the star wears a hat and a face mask while working, he's been recognised by countless fans - no big surprise, as Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular shows.

Ahead of putting production on pause, the cast reunited in March for their first table read together.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is spending his summer working at a restaurant. Photo / Getty Images

Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke were all seen in a video clip of the reunion in Atlanta.

Matarazzo and McLaughlin also went to one of the last NBA games together before coronavirus caused the season to be suspended. The co-stars were snapped at the game, smiling side by side in Georgia as the Atlanta Hawks played the New York Knicks.

Production was paused the next day and is yet to resume.

It's not clear when Stranger Things 4, which was meant to debut on Netflix later in the year, will be released.